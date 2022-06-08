Today in Entertainment History: Springsteen married Scialfa

On June 8, 1948, Milton Berle’s “Texaco Star Theater” premiered on NBC. In 1961, Elvis Presley’s seventh film, “Wild in the Country,” premiered in Memphis. In 1968, the Rolling Stones released the single “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.” In 1974, Rick Wakeman left the rock band Yes to pursue a solo career. Wakeman had said he hated the recently finished Yes album, “Tales from Topographic Oceans.” He rejoined two years later. In 1991, Bruce Springsteen married his... READ MORE

On June 8, 1948, Milton Berle’s “Texaco Star Theater” premiered on NBC.

In 1961, Elvis Presley’s seventh film, “Wild in the Country,” premiered in Memphis.

In 1968, the Rolling Stones released the single “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

In 1974, Rick Wakeman left the rock band Yes to pursue a solo career. Wakeman had said he hated the recently finished Yes album, “Tales from Topographic Oceans.” He rejoined two years later.

In 1991, Bruce Springsteen married his longtime girlfriend Patti Scialfa (skee-AL’-fah) in a private ceremony at their Beverly Hills mansion. Scialfa had been a backup singer in Springsteen’s E Street Band. It was her first marriage. He had been married once before, to model-actor Julianne Phillips.

In 2005, singer Rivers Cuomo of Weezer graduated from Harvard with a degree in English.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor James Darren is 86. Singer Nancy Sinatra is 82. Singer Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night) is 80. Singer Boz Scaggs is 78. Actor Sonia Braga is 72. Actor Kathy Baker (“Picket Fences”) is 72. Singer Bonnie Tyler is 71. Actor Griffin Dunne is 67. “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams is 65. Actor-director Keenan Ivory Wayans is 64. Singer Mick Hucknall of Simply Red is 62. Keyboardist Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran is 60. Singer Doris Pearson of Five Star is 56. Actor Julianna Margulies (“The Good Wife,” ″ER”) is 55. Actor Dan Futterman (“Judging Amy”) is 55. Actor David Sutcliffe (“Private Practice,” “Gilmore Girls”) is 53. Actor Kent Faulcon (FOL’-kin) (“Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse”) is 52. Singer Nicci Gilbert of Brownstone is 52. Actor Kelli Williams (“The Practice”) is 52. Actor Mark Feuerstein (FOY’-er-steen) (“West Wing,” ″Good Morning, Miami”) is 51. Guitarist Mike Scheuchzer (SHOYT’-zer) of MercyMe is 47. Actor Eion (EE’-an) Bailey (“Once Upon A Time”) is 46. Rapper Ye (formerly Kanye (KAHN’-yay) West) is 45. Singer-songwriter Sturgill (STUR’-jil) Simpson is 44. Guitarist Derek Trucks (Allman Brother Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band) is 43. Singer Alex Band of The Calling is 41. Fiddler Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek is 41. Actor Torrey DeVitto (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 38

