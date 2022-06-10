Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
The Associated Press
June 10, 2022 11:05 am
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of June 13, 2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Coldplay; $4,061,217; $77.19.

2. Kenny Chesney; $3,660,237; $111.15.

3. Bad Bunny; $3,324,246; $192.29.

4. Eagles; $2,595,582; $224.11.

5. Elton John; $2,488,885; $168.31.

6. Genesis; $2,276,101; $150.52.

7. Morgan Wallen; $1,990,975; $161.60.

8. Justin Bieber; $1,983,044; $138.18.

9. Billie Eilish; $1,798,648; $128.49.

10. Ed Sheeran; $1,772,452; $88.71.

11. John Mayer; $1,572,139; $132.26.

12. Eric Church; $1,500,510; $102.32.

13. Lady Gaga; $1,437,278; $280.01.

14. Dua Lipa; $1,324,084; $93.57.

15. New Edition; $1,261,947; $112.85.

16. Journey; $1,128,032; $100.22.

17. Tool; $1,096,201; $100.24.

18. Hans Zimmer; $1,004,208; $101.97.

19. Rauw Alejandro; $967,401; $73.26.

20. Marc Anthony; $892,536; $109.39.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

