Apple-Books-Top-10

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
2. The 6:20 Man by David Baldacci – 9781538719879 – (Grand Central Publishing)
3. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)
4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)
5. The It Girl by Ruth Ware – 9781982155285 – (GalleryScout Press)
6. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)
7. The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han – 9781416999171 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
8. The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316259088 – (Little, Brown and Company)
9. Rising Tiger by Brad Thor – 9781982182182 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)
10. It’s Not Summer Without You by Jenny Han – 9781442413856 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
11. Shattered by James O. Born & James Patterson – 9780316499514 – (Little, Brown and Company)
12. We’ll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han – 9781416995609 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
13. My Scorned Best Friend by Piper Rayne – No ISBN Available – (Piper Rayne Incorporated)
14. Jackdaws by Ken Follett – 9781101209677 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
15. The Boss Project by Vi Keeland – No ISBN Available – (C. Scott Publishing Corp.)
16. November 9 by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110351 – (Atria Books)
17. Chrysalis by Lincoln Child – 9780385543682 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
18. The Scandal by Kristen Proby – 9781633502048 – (Ampersand Publishing, Inc.)
19. Digital Fortress by Dan Brown – 9781429902304 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)
20. The Best Is Yet to Come by Debbie Macomber – 9781984818850 – (Random House Publishing Group)
