Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press
July 19, 2022 11:43 am
1 min read
      

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The 6:20 Man by David Baldacci – 9781538719879 – (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

5. The It Girl by Ruth Ware

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The 6:20 Man by David Baldacci – 9781538719879 – (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

5. The It Girl by Ruth Ware – 9781982155285 – (GalleryScout Press)

6. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

7. The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han – 9781416999171 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

8. The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316259088 – (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Rising Tiger by Brad Thor – 9781982182182 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

10. It’s Not Summer Without You by Jenny Han – 9781442413856 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

11. Shattered by James O. Born & James Patterson – 9780316499514 – (Little, Brown and Company)

12. We’ll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han – 9781416995609 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

13. My Scorned Best Friend by Piper Rayne – No ISBN Available – (Piper Rayne Incorporated)

14. Jackdaws by Ken Follett – 9781101209677 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

15. The Boss Project by Vi Keeland – No ISBN Available – (C. Scott Publishing Corp.)

16. November 9 by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110351 – (Atria Books)

17. Chrysalis by Lincoln Child – 9780385543682 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

18. The Scandal by Kristen Proby – 9781633502048 – (Ampersand Publishing, Inc.)

19. Digital Fortress by Dan Brown – 9781429902304 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

20. The Best Is Yet to Come by Debbie Macomber – 9781984818850 – (Random House Publishing Group)

