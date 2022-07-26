Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher) 1. Portrait of an Unknown Woman by Daniel Silva – 9780062834928 – (Harper) 2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group) 3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books) 4. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing) 5. Wreck & Ruin by Emma Slate – 9781736376263... READ MORE

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Portrait of an Unknown Woman by Daniel Silva – 9780062834928 – (Harper)

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

4. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Wreck & Ruin by Emma Slate – 9781736376263 – (Tabula Rasa Publishing, Inc.)

6. The 6:20 Man by David Baldacci – 9781538719879 – (Grand Central Publishing)

7. Shattered by James O. Born & James Patterson – 9780316499514 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Grace Under Fire by Julie Garwood – 9780593546307 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

10. The It Girl by Ruth Ware – 9781982155285 – (GalleryScout Press)

