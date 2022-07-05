Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent 2. The Lost City 3. Watcher 4. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 5. The Bad Guys 6. Spider-Man: No Way Home 7. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 8. Morbius 9. Uncharted 10. Everything Everywhere All At Once Movies US charts – Independent: 1. Watcher

Movies US charts:

1. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

2. The Lost City

3. Watcher

4. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

5. The Bad Guys

6. Spider-Man: No Way Home

7. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

8. Morbius

9. Uncharted

10. Everything Everywhere All At Once

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Watcher

2. Murder at Yellowstone City

3. Blacklight

4. The Outfit (2022)

5. Memory

6. Code Name Banshee

7. Fittest On Earth: Next Gen

8. Gold

9. Parallel Mothers

10. After Yang

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.