On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
July 8, 2022 7:18 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Rahm Emanuel, U.S. ambassador to Japan.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Vice President Kamala Harris; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va.; filmmaker Alex Holder, who made a documentary about Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Govs. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., and Chris Sununu,...

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Rahm Emanuel, U.S. ambassador to Japan.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Vice President Kamala Harris; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va.; filmmaker Alex Holder, who made a documentary about Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Govs. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., and Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|15 2022 Procurement Playbook - BBG (USAGM)...
7|15 IoT Security Hands-on Workshop
7|15 Pre-Award: How To Prepare An Offer
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories