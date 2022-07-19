Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Prime-time network and cable viewership for week of July 11

The Associated Press
July 19, 2022 7:07 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the week of July 11-17, the top 20 prime-time shows, their networks and viewerships:

1. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.4 million

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6 million

3. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.2 million

4. “Press Your Luck,” ABC, 3.7 million

5. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.5 million

6. “Big Brother,” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.46 million

7. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.45 million

8. “Generation Gap,” ABC, 3.44 million

9. “FBI,” CBS,...

READ MORE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the week of July 11-17, the top 20 prime-time shows, their networks and viewerships:

1. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.4 million

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6 million

3. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.2 million

4. “Press Your Luck,” ABC, 3.7 million

5. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.5 million

6. “Big Brother,” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.46 million

7. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.45 million

8. “Generation Gap,” ABC, 3.44 million

9. “FBI,” CBS, 3.44 million

10. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 3.33 million

11. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News Channel, 3.31 million

12. Jan. 6 Committee Hearing, MSNBC, 3.3 million

        Read more: Entertainment News

13. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 3.2 million

14. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Wednesday), Fox News Channel, 3.18 million

15. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 3.15 million

16. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday), Fox News Channel, 3.15 million

17. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Tuesday), Fox News Channel, 3.14 million

18. “NCIS,” CBS, 3.12 million

19. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 3.1 million

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

20. “FBI: Most Wanted,” 3.05 million

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|26 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Tech Expo
7|26 TargetGov Meet the Experts - Develop...
7|26 Taking a Holistic Approach to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories