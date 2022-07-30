Today in Entertainment History: Brenda Lee recorded 1st song

On July 30, 1954, Elvis Presley made his professional debut in Memphis, opening for Slim Whitman. It was his first concert to be advertised. In 1956, 11-year-old Brenda Lee signed a contract with Decca Records and recorded her first single, “Jambalaya.” In 1970, The Beatles closed their Apple Boutique. Also in 1970, the Rolling Stones fired Allen Klein as their manager. In 1986, RCA Records dropped John Denver from his contract. In 1992, Motown’s... READ MORE

On July 30, 1954, Elvis Presley made his professional debut in Memphis, opening for Slim Whitman. It was his first concert to be advertised.

In 1956, 11-year-old Brenda Lee signed a contract with Decca Records and recorded her first single, “Jambalaya.”

In 1970, The Beatles closed their Apple Boutique.

Also in 1970, the Rolling Stones fired Allen Klein as their manager.

In 1986, RCA Records dropped John Denver from his contract.

In 1992, Motown’s biggest stars gathered for a memorial service for Mary Wells, who died of cancer at the age of 49. Smokey Robinson sang a medley of Wells’ hits.

In 1996, actor Claudette Colbert (kohl-BAYR’) died in Barbados at the age of 92. She won an Oscar for her performance in “It Happened One Night.”

Also in 1996, actor Tom Cruise filed a lawsuit against a German magazine for falsely quoting him as saying he had “zero sperm count.” Cruise later accepted a retraction.

In 1998, “Howdy Doody” creator Buffalo Bob Smith died of cancer in Flat Rock, North Carolina. He was 80.

In 2007, Britney Spears’ divorce from Kevin Federline was finalized. They had married in 2004.

Today’s Birthdays: Blues guitarist Buddy Guy is 86. Singer Paul Anka is 81. Jazz saxophonist David Sanborn is 77. Actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger is 75. Actor William Atherton (“Die Hard” films”) is 75. Actor Jean Reno (ZHAHN rih’-NOH’) (“The Da Vinci Code,” ″Godzilla”) is 74. Actor Ken Olin is 68. Actor Delta Burke is 66. Actor Richard Burgi (“Desperate Housewives”) is 64. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 64. Country singer Neal McCoy is 64. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 61. Actor Lisa Kudrow (“Friends”) is 59. Guitarist Dwayne O’Brien of Little Texas is 59. Actor Vivica A. Fox is 58. Actor Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” ″Everybody Hates Chris”) is 54. Actor Simon Baker (“The Mentalist”) is 53. Director Christopher Nolan (“Memento,” ″Insomnia”) is 52. Actor Tom Green is 51. Drummer Brad Hargreaves of Third Eye Blind is 51. Actor Christine Taylor (“Dodgeball,” “The Brady Bunch Movie”) is 51. Comedian Dean Edwards (“Saturday Night Live”) is 49. Actor Hilary Swank is 48. Actor Jaime Pressly (“Mom,” “My Name Is Earl”) is 45. Singer-guitarist Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers is 42. Actor April Bowlby (“Drop Dead Diva,” ″Two and a Half Men”) is 42. Actor Yvonne Strahovski (EE’-vohn stra-HOW’-skee) (“Chuck”) is 40. Actor Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley,” ″Freaks and Geeks”) is 40. Actor Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”) is 38. Actor Joey King (TV’s “Fargo”) is 23.

