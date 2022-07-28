Today in Entertainment History: “What’s the 411?” came out

On July 28, 1957, Jerry Lee Lewis made his television debut on “The Steve Allen Show.” In 1970, the movie “Ned Kelly” opened. It starred Mick Jagger in the title role. In 1973, one of the biggest rock festivals at the time took place in Watkins Glen, New York. About 600,000 people came to see The Grateful Dead, the Allman Brothers and The Band. In 1987, The Beatles sued Nike and Capitol Records over the... READ MORE

On July 28, 1957, Jerry Lee Lewis made his television debut on “The Steve Allen Show.”

In 1970, the movie “Ned Kelly” opened. It starred Mick Jagger in the title role.

In 1973, one of the biggest rock festivals at the time took place in Watkins Glen, New York. About 600,000 people came to see The Grateful Dead, the Allman Brothers and The Band.

In 1987, The Beatles sued Nike and Capitol Records over the use of the song “Revolution” in shoe commercials. The lawsuit was settled out of court.

In 1992, Mary J. Blige released the album “What’s the 411?”

In 1996, singer Marguerite Ganser Dorste of The Shangri-Las died of breast cancer in New York. She was 48.

In 1997, singer Sheena Easton married documentary director Timothy Delarm in Las Vegas. She filed for divorce less than a year later.

In 2000, Kathie Lee Gifford hosted her last broadcast of “Live With Regis and Kathie Lee.”

In 2006, Mel Gibson was arrested for drunk driving. The police report says Gibson screamed obscenities and derogatory comments about Jewish people.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Darryl Hickman (“The Grapes of Wrath”) is 91. Cartoonist Jim Davis (“Garfield”) is 77. Actor Linda Kelsey (“Lou Grant”) is 76. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 76. Actor Sally Struthers is 75. Drummer Simon Kirke of Bad Company is 73. Guitarist Steve Morse of Deep Purple is 68. CBS News anchor Scott Pelley is 65. Bassist Marc Perlman of The Jayhawks is 61. Actor Michael Hayden (“Murder One”) is 59. Actor Lori Loughlin (“90210,” ″Full House”) is 58. Jazz trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis is 57. Actor Elizabeth Berkley (“Showgirls,” ″Saved By The Bell”) is 50. Singer Afroman is 48. Drummer Todd Anderson of Heartland is 47. Singer Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach is 46. Actor John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”) is 38. Actor Jon Michael Hill (“Elementary”) is 37. Actor Dustin Milligan (“90210”) is 37. Rapper Soulja Boy is 32.

