On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
July 1, 2022 11:10 am
< a min read
      

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 7/4/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Paul McCartney; $6,648,075; $250.10.

2. Coldplay; $5,321,330; $91.56.

3. Kenny Chesney; $3,374,745; $104.93.

4. Ed Sheeran; $3,052,956; $85.69.

5. Eagles; $2,661,730;...

READ MORE

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 7/4/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Paul McCartney; $6,648,075; $250.10.

2. Coldplay; $5,321,330; $91.56.

3. Kenny Chesney; $3,374,745; $104.93.

4. Ed Sheeran; $3,052,956; $85.69.

5. Eagles; $2,661,730; $229.24.

6. Elton John; $2,560,224; $139.13.

7. Justin Bieber; $2,380,430; $112.27.

8. Eric Church; $2,040,704; $115.00.

9. Morgan Wallen; $1,661,349; $153.95.

10. John Mayer; $1,603,610; $128.55.

11. KISS; $1,518,670; $79.06.

        Read more: Entertainment News

12. Lady Gaga; $1,437,278; $280.01.

13. New Edition; $1,343,633; $115.42.

14. Journey; $1,158,845; $102.00.

15. Hans Zimmer; $1,028,621; $103.63.

16. Ricardo Arjona; $909,988; $123.28.

17. Maxwell; $880,029; $108.13.

18. Machine Gun Kelly; $825,304; $85.18.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

19. The Lumineers; $775,131; $53.99.

20. Little Mix; $768,851; $73.07.For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 2022 Procurement Playbook - HUD -...
7|8 Public and Private Working Together to...
7|8 Using Google Cloud to Better Coordinate...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories