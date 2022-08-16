Apple-Apps-Top-10

On Air: Panel Discussions
The Associated Press
August 16, 2022 11:36 am
< a min read
      

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Incredibox, So Far So Good

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

10. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. BeReal. Your friends for real., BeReal

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Google, Google LLC

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Google Maps, Google LLC

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

7. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

8. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

9. Incredibox, So Far So Good

10. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games

2. Tower of Fantasy, Level Infinite

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Disney+, Disney

7. Google Chrome, Google LLC

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

9. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. Hulu: Stream shows & movies, Hulu, LLC

Top Stories