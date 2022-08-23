Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
5. Incredibox, So Far So Good
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
8. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames
9. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio
10. RoGold, Alrovi Aps
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. BeReal. Your friends for real., BeReal
2. Survivor!.io, HABBY
3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream,
4. Google LLC
5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
7. Google, Google LLC
8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC
9. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.
10. Google Maps, Google LLC
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames
4. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. Fantasy Football Draft Kit ’22, Roto Sports, Inc.
8. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
9. RoGold, Alrovi Aps
10. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Survivor!.io, HABBY
2. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Makeup Kit – Color Mixing, Crazy Labs
5. Google Chrome, Google LLC
6. Notability, Ginger Labs
7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
8. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
9. Disney+, Disney
10. Car Stunt Master, Zego Studio
