Apple-Books-Top-10

Apple Books
US Bestseller List – Paid Books
Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)
1. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)
2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
3. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)
4. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)
5. Portrait of an Unknown Woman by Daniel Silva – 9780062834928 – (Harper)
6. The 6:20 Man by David Baldacci – 9781538719879 – (Grand Central Publishing)
7. The It Girl by Ruth Ware – 9781982155285 – (GalleryScout Press)
8. November 9 by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110351 – (Atria Books)
9. Shattered by James O. Born & James Patterson – 9780316499514 – (Little, Brown and Company)
10. Tom Clancy Shadow of the Dragon by Marc Cameron – 9780593188118 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
