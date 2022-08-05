On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
August 5, 2022 7:43 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Bill Richardson, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

__

        Insight by CyberArk: During this exclusive CISO...

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Bill Richardson, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

__

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Reps. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., and Peter Meijer, R-Mich.; Mary Daly, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; Stacey Abrams, Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.; Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|12 2022 Procurement Playbook - NRC -...
8|12 Public Sector Event: Analytics for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories