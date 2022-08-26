Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Jaime Harrison, Democratic National Committee chair; Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; NASA astronaut Kate Rubins.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

“Fox News Sunday” — Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, a former commander of U.S. Central Command; Cedric Richmond, senior adviser to the DNC.

