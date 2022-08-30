On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

In quiet TV week, ’60 Minutes’ lead the Nielsen ratings

The Associated Press
August 30, 2022 4:26 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Here are the 20 most popular prime-time television programs for the week of Aug. 22-28, their networks and viewerships, as measured by the Nielsen company:

1. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.43 million.

2. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.33 million.

3. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 5.55 million.

NEW YORK (AP) — Here are the 20 most popular prime-time television programs for the week of Aug. 22-28, their networks and viewerships, as measured by the Nielsen company:

1. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.43 million.

2. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.33 million.

3. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 5.55 million.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: A deadline to shift from paper to electronic records, as mandated by NARA and OMB, underscores the need for agencies to implement a broad digitization strategy. Download our exclusive ebook for expert advice on how to do that from EPA, GPO, the Library of Congress and NARA.

4. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.56 million.

5. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.08 million.

6. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.01 million.

7. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.99 million.

8. “Password,” NBC, 3.97 million.

9. “The ”$100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 3.89 million.

10. “FBI,” CBS, 3.74 million.

11. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 3.53 million.

        Read more: Entertainment News

12. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News, 3.37 million.

13. “Press Your Luck,” ABC, 3.35 million.

14. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 3.33 million.

15. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday), Fox News, 3.28 million.

16. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Tuesday), Fox News, 3.26 million.

17. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Wednesday), Fox News, 3.15 million.

18. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.13 million.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

19. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.05 million.

20. “FBI: International,” CBS, 2.98 million.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|6 Q3 Deltek Specification Solutions...
9|6 Federal Identity Forum and Exposition...
9|6 Commercial UAV Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories