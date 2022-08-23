On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

The Associated Press
August 23, 2022
2 min read
      

Nonfiction

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. What We Owe the Future by William MacAskill, narrated by the author (Recorded Books)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

6. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

7. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel A. van der Kolk, narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

8. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)

9. How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

Fiction

1. All Good People Here by Ashley Flowers, narrated by Brittany Pressley, Karissa Vacker and the author (Random House Audio)

2. Verity by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

4. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

5. Dawnshard by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Kate Reading and Michael Kramer (Recorded Books)

6. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. In the Pines by Kendra Elliot, narrated by Teri Schnaubelt (Brilliance Audio)

8. Defiance of the Fall 6 by TheFirstDefier and JF Brink, narrated by Pavi Proczko (Aethon Audio)

9. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)

10. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Top Stories