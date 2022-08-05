Today in Entertainment History: Pink Floyd put out 1st album

On Aug. 5, 1957, “American Bandstand,” with host Dick Clark, debuted on ABC. The first act to appear was The Chordettes, who later had a hit with the song “Lollipop.” In 1962, actor Marilyn Monroe was found dead in the bedroom of her Los Angeles home. Her death was ruled a “probable suicide” caused by an overdose of sleeping pills. She was 36. In 1966, The Beatles released their “Revolver” album in Britain. It was... READ MORE

On Aug. 5, 1957, “American Bandstand,” with host Dick Clark, debuted on ABC. The first act to appear was The Chordettes, who later had a hit with the song “Lollipop.”

In 1962, actor Marilyn Monroe was found dead in the bedroom of her Los Angeles home. Her death was ruled a “probable suicide” caused by an overdose of sleeping pills. She was 36.

In 1966, The Beatles released their “Revolver” album in Britain. It was released in the U.S. four days later.

In 1967, Pink Floyd’s first album, “The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn,” was released in the U.K.

In 1975, Stevie Wonder announced he had re-signed with Motown Records for $13 million. The contract wasn’t actually signed until the following April.

In 1984, actor Richard Burton died at a hospital in Geneva, Switzerland. He was 58.

In 1990, Janet Jackson collapsed backstage during a concert in St. Louis after performing three songs.

In 1994, Bill Cosby was ordered to pay damages of 20 cents for assaulting a photographer, who had sued Cosby for $2 million.

In 2000, actor Alec Guinness died in southern England at the age of 86.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Loni Anderson is 77. Actor Erica Slezak (“One Life To Live”) is 76. Singer Rick Derringer is 75. Actor Holly Palance (“Under Fire,” “The Omen”) is 72. Singer Samantha Sang is 71. Guitarist Eddie Ojeda (oh-JAY’-dah) of Twisted Sister is 67. Actor Maureen McCormick (“The Brady Bunch”) is 66. Guitarist Pat Smear of Foo Fighters is 63. Country fiddler Mark O’Connor is 61. Actor Mark Strong (“The Imitation Game”) is 59. Director James Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 56. Actor Jonathan Silverman (“The Single Guy”) is 56. Country singer Terri Clark is 54. Actor Stephanie Szostak (SHOH’-stak) (“A Million Little Things”) is 51. Cellist Eicca Toppinen (EYE’-kah TAH’-pihn-nehn) of Apocalyptica is 47. Drummer Whit Sellers of Old Dominion is 44. Actor Jesse Williams (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 42. Actor Albert Tsai (“Dr. Ken”) is 18. Actor Devin Trey Campbell (“Single Parents”) is 14.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.