Today in Entertainment History: Sting & Trudie Styler wed

On Aug. 20, 1960, Connie Francis made her acting debut when filming began on the movie “Where the Boys Are.”

In 1967, The New York Times reported on a new noise reduction system developed by R. and D.W. Dolby. It was first used by a subsidiary of Elektra Records.

In 1969, Frank Zappa disbanded the Mothers of Invention. He said he was tired of performing for people who clapped for the “wrong reasons.”

In 1989, actors Kenneth Branagh and Emma Thompson were married. They split in 1995.

In 1992, Sting and his longtime girlfriend Trudie Styler were married in England. It was his second marriage, her first.

In 1999, bassist Bobby Sheehan of Blues Traveler was found dead of a drug overdose in his apartment in New Orleans. He was 31.

Also in 1999, musician Fatboy Slim married British TV personality Zoe Ball in London. They have since separated.

In 2011, reality star Kim Kardashian married NBA star Kris Humphries in a lavish wedding taped for TV broadcast. She filed for divorce 72 days later.

In 2016, the Tragically Hip played their final show, in Kingston, Ontario. It was broadcast live on Canadian television. Singer Gord Downie had announced he had terminal brain cancer.

In 2017, comedian Jerry Lewis died of natural causes in Las Vegas. He was 91.

Today’s Birthdays: News anchor Connie Chung is 76. Trombone player Jimmy Pankow (PAN’-koh) of Chicago is 75. Actor Ray Wise (“Reaper,” ″Twin Peaks”) is 75. Actor John Noble (“Lord of the Rings” films) is 74. Singer Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) is 74. Singer Rudy Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers is 70. Singer-songwriter John Hiatt is 70. Actor-director Peter Horton (“thirtysomething”) is 69. “Today” show weatherman Al Roker is 68. Actor Joan Allen is 66. Actor James Marsters (“Angel,” ″Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 60. Rapper KRS-One is 57. Actor Colin Cunningham (“Falling Skies”) is 56. Actor Billy Gardell (“Mike and Molly”) is 53. Singer Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit is 52. Actor Jonathan Ke Quan (“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”) is 52. Guitarist Brad Avery of Third Day is 51. Actor Misha Collins (“Supernatural”) is 48. Singer Monique Powell of Save Ferris is 47. Actor Ben Barnes (“Westworld,” ″Prince Caspian”) is 41. Actor Meghan Ory (“One Upon A Time”) is 40. Actor Andrew Garfield (“The Amazing Spider-Man”) is 39. Actor Brant Daugherty (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 37. Singer-actor Demi Lovato is 30. Actor Christopher Paul Richards (TV’s “The Kids Are Alright”) is 19.

