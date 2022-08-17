Today in Entertainment History: “Teenage Dream” had 5 hits

On Aug. 17, 1964, the single “You Really Got Me” by The Kinks was released in Britain. In 1974, keyboardist Patrick Moraz replaced Rick Wakeman in the band Yes. In 1983, lyricist Ira Gershwin died in Beverly Hills, California, at age 86. With his composer brother George, they wrote such classic songs as ”‘S Wonderful” and “The Man I Love.” In 1986, Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen played his first concert with the band since... READ MORE

On Aug. 17, 1964, the single “You Really Got Me” by The Kinks was released in Britain.

In 1974, keyboardist Patrick Moraz replaced Rick Wakeman in the band Yes.

In 1983, lyricist Ira Gershwin died in Beverly Hills, California, at age 86. With his composer brother George, they wrote such classic songs as ”‘S Wonderful” and “The Man I Love.”

In 1986, Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen played his first concert with the band since losing his left arm in a car accident in 1984.

Also in 1986, 42 people were beaten or stabbed at a Run-DMC concert in Long Beach, California.

In 1992, actor-director Woody Allen admitted being romantically involved with Soon-Yi Previn (SOON’-ee PREH’-vihn), the 21-year-old adopted daughter of Allen’s longtime companion, actor Mia Farrow. Allen and Previn were married in 1997.

Also in 1992, singer Wayne Newton filed for bankruptcy. He owed about $20 million to 200 creditors.

In 1994, actor David Caruso quit the cast of “NYPD Blue” to pursue a movie career. He was replaced on the show by Jimmy Smits.

In 2011, Katy Perry had her fifth number-one hit off her “Teenage Dream” album, matching Michael Jackson’s record from his “Bad” album. Perry’s song “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” hit number one. Her other number-one hits were “California Gurls,” ″Firework,” ″E.T.” and the title track.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Robert DeNiro is 79. Guitarist Gary Talley of The Box Tops is 75. “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes is 73. Actor Robert Joy (“CSI: NY”) is 71. Singer Kevin Rowland of Dexy’s Midnight Runners is 69. Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 67. Bassist Colin Moulding of XTC is 67. Singer Belinda Carlisle of The Go-Go’s is 64. Actor Sean Penn is 62. Jazz saxophonist Everette Harp is 61. Guitarist Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses) is 60. Singer Maria McKee is 58. Drummer Steve Gorman (The Black Crowes) is 57. Singer-bassist Jill Cunniff (kuh-NIF’) (Luscious Jackson) is 56. Actor David Conrad (“Ghost Whisperer,” “Relativity”) is 55. Rapper Posdnuos (POS’-deh-noos) of De La Soul is 53. Actor-singer Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block is 53. TV personality Giuliana Rancic (joo-lee-AH’-nuh RAN’-sik) (“Fashion Police,” ″E! News”) is 48. Actor Bryton James (“Family Matters”) is 36. Actor Brady Corbet (cor-BAY’) (“24,” “Thirteen”) is 34. Actor Austin Butler (film’s “Elvis”) is 31. Actor Taissa Farmiga (ty-EE’-sah far-MEE’-gah) (“American Horror Story”) is 28.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.