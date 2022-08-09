Today in Entertainment History: Whitney Houston born

On Aug. 9, 1963, the British TV show “Ready Steady Go” premiered. Most of Britain’s most popular bands appeared on the show. Also in 1963, singer Whitney Houston was born in Newark, New Jersey. In 1967, concert officials at the Sunbury Jazz and Blues Festival in England ask Jerry Lee Lewis to leave the stage because they thought the crowd had gotten too wild during Lewis’ performance. In 1969, actor Sharon Tate and four other... READ MORE

On Aug. 9, 1963, the British TV show “Ready Steady Go” premiered. Most of Britain’s most popular bands appeared on the show.

Also in 1963, singer Whitney Houston was born in Newark, New Jersey.

In 1967, concert officials at the Sunbury Jazz and Blues Festival in England ask Jerry Lee Lewis to leave the stage because they thought the crowd had gotten too wild during Lewis’ performance.

In 1969, actor Sharon Tate and four other people were found brutally murdered in Tate’s Los Angeles home. Cult leader Charles Manson and a group of his young disciples were later convicted of the crime.

In 1978, bluesman Muddy Waters performed for President Jimmy Carter at a White House picnic.

In 1995, Grateful Dead singer and guitarist Jerry Garcia died of a heart attack while undergoing drug rehabilitation. He was 53.

In 1999, guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs quit Oasis. Barely two weeks later, bassist Paul “Guigsy” McGuigan quit.

Today’s Birthdays: Jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette is 80. Comedian David Steinberg is 80. Actor Sam Elliott is 78. Singer Barbara Mason is 75. Actor Melanie Griffith is 65. Actor Amanda Bearse (“Married…With Children”) is 64. Rapper Kurtis Blow is 63. “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb (HOH’-duh KAHT’-bee) is 58. Actor Pat Petersen (“Knots Landing”) is 56. Actor Gillian (JIL’-ee-an) Anderson (“The X-Files”) is 54. Actor Eric Bana (BAN’-ah) (“Star Trek,” ″The Hulk”) is 54. News correspondent Chris Cuomo is 52. Actor Thomas Lennon (″Reno 911!”) is 52. Bassist Arion Salazar (Third Eye Blind) is 52. Rapper Mack 10 is 51. Singer Juanes (WAH’-nes) is 50. Actor Liz Vassey (“CSI,” ″All My Children”) is 50. Actor Kevin McKidd (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 49. Actor Rhona Mitra (ROH’-nah MEE’-trah) (“Nip/Tuck,” “Boston Legal”) is 47. Actor Jessica Capshaw (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Practice”) is 46. Actor Ashley Johnson (“The Help”) is 39. Actor Anna Kendrick (“Pitch Perfect,” ″Twilight”) is 37.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.