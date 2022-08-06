Today in Entertainment History: “Yo! MTV Raps” debuted

On Aug. 6, 1973, Stevie Wonder was seriously injured when the car he was riding in collided with a lumber truck in North Carolina. He spent four days in a coma. In 1982, the movie “Pink Floyd — The Wall” had its U.S. premiere in New York. In 1987, the Beastie Boys sued the city of Jacksonville for including the phrase “mature audience” on their concert tickets and ads. In 1988, “Yo! MTV Raps” made... READ MORE

On Aug. 6, 1973, Stevie Wonder was seriously injured when the car he was riding in collided with a lumber truck in North Carolina. He spent four days in a coma.

In 1982, the movie “Pink Floyd — The Wall” had its U.S. premiere in New York.

In 1987, the Beastie Boys sued the city of Jacksonville for including the phrase “mature audience” on their concert tickets and ads.

In 1988, “Yo! MTV Raps” made its debut, hosted by Fab 5 Freddy.

In 1989, the musical “Oh! Calcutta!” closed on Broadway.

Also in 1989, bassist Adam Clayton of U2 was arrested at his home in Dublin for pot possession.

In 1992, the first Oscar to be sold was put on the auction block in New York. Harold Russell had won the best supporting actor award in 1947 for “The Best Years of Our Lives” and sold it against the Academy’s wishes. It brought in $60,500.

In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley made their first public appearance as newlyweds, in Budapest.

Also in 1994, ”(Stay) I Miss You” by Lisa Loeb and Nine Stories hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was the first number-one single by an unsigned act.

In 2015, Jon Stewart hosted his last edition of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central after 16 years.

Today’s Birthdays: Children’s music performer Ella Jenkins is 98. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 84. Actor Louise Sorel (“Days of Our Lives”) is 82. Actor Ray Buktenica (buk-TEN’-ih-kah) (“Rhoda”) is 79. Actor Dorian Harewood is 72. Actor Catherine Hicks (“Seventh Heaven”) is 71. Singer Pat MacDonald of Timbuk 3 is 70. Actor Stepfanie Kramer (“Hunter”) is 66. Actor Faith Prince is 65. Singer Randy DeBarge of DeBarge is 64. Actor Leland Orser (“ER”) is 63. Actor Michelle Yeoh (YOH) (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) is 60. Country singers Peggy and Patsy Lynn of The Lynns are 58. Actor Jeremy Ratchford (“Cold Case”) is 57. Actor Benito Martinez (“American Crime,” “The Shield”) is 54. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 54. Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan (SHAH’-mah-lahn) (“The Sixth Sense”) is 52. Actor Merrin Dungey (“Summerland,” ″Alias”) is 51. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner of Spice Girls is 50. Actor Jason O’Mara (“Life on Mars”) is 50. Actor Vera Farmiga (“Up In The Air,” ″The Departed”) is 49. Actor Soleil (soh-LAY’) Moon Frye (“Sabrina The Teenage Witch,” ″Punky Brewster”) is 46. Actor Melissa George (“Alias,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 46. Singer Travis McCoy of Gym Class Heroes is 41. Actor Leslie Odom Junior (stage: “Hamilton,” TV: “Smash”) is 41. Bassist Eric Roberts of Gym Class Heroes is 38.

