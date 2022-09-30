AP Entertainment Digest for Friday, September 30, 2022

If you have questions, please email Anthony McCartney at . For up-to-the-minute coverage, visit for information. For access to AP newsroom and other technical issues, contact or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories and questions about the best-seller lists call the service desk at 800-838-4616. Reruns of stories are available . All times Eastern unless otherwise stated. FRIDAY, September 30 TOP STORIES: MUSIC-THE JUDDS TOUR — Fans will have a chance to say goodbye to... READ MORE

FRIDAY, September 30

TOP STORIES:

MUSIC-THE JUDDS TOUR — Fans will have a chance to say goodbye to Naomi Judd, the late matriarch of the Grammy-winning country duo The Judds, on a tour starting Friday. Her daughters Wynonna and Ashley and widower Larry Strickland share memories of the country superstar ahead of the tour in interviews with The Associated Press. By Entertainment Writer Kristin M. Hall. UPCOMING: 1,100 words, photos.

With MUSIC-THE JUDDS TOUR-QUOTEBOX.

FILM-ENTERGALATIC — Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi took a different approach with an album release: The Grammy winner will release his new musical project that inspired his Netflix animated film “Entergalactic.” Both projects release Friday. By AP Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

TV-SVENGOOLIE — Svengoolie, the wisecracking host of a showcase for classic and also-ran horror films, and Rich Koz, who’s long played him, are saluted in October on MeTV. By Entertainment Writer Lynn Elber. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

KELSEA BALLERINI — Kelsea Ballerini is back with her latest album, “Subject to Change.” Despite recently filing for divorce from husband Morgan Evans, the new project is far from a breakup album. By Gary Gerard Hamilton. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, video.

NOBEL PRIZES — This year’s Nobel Prize season approaches as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shattered decades of almost uninterrupted peace in Europe and raised the risks of a nuclear disaster. By Vanessa Gera. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

EU–FRANCE-PARIS FASHION WEEK — Ready-to-wear show coverage from the Paris runway. By Thomas Adamson. UPCOMING, with photos.

REVIEWS:

FILM REVIEW-HOCUS POCUS 2 — By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT Thursday: 630 words, photos.

FILM REVIEW-BROS — By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT Wednesday: 700 words, photos.

FILM REVIEW-SMILE — By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT Wednesday: 500 words, photos.

MUSIC REVIEW-KEITH JARRETT — Reviewed by Steven Wine. SENT Wednesday: 250 words, cover image.

MUSIC REVIEW-DIXSON — Reviewed by Nardos Haile. UPCOMING Thursday: 360 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-FALL GUY — By Archer Mayor. Reviewed by Bruce DeSilva. SENT Monday: 375 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-TREASURE STATE — By C.J. Box. Reviewed by Bruce DeSilva. SENT Monday: 436 words, cover image.

