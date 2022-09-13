Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books
US Bestseller List – Paid Books
Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)
1. Desperation in Death by J. D. Robb – 9781250278241 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)
2. Fairy Tale by Stephen King – 9781668002186 – (Scribner)
3. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)
4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)
5. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy – 9781982185848 – (Simon & Schuster)
6. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)
7. Clive Cussler’s Hellburner by Mike Maden – 9780593540657 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. Dr. Off Limits by Louise Bay – 9781910747742 – (Louise Bay)
10. Hell and Back by Craig Johnson – 9780593297292 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
