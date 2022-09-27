Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher) 1. Dreamland by Nicholas Sparks – 9780593449561 – (Random House Publishing Group) 2. Oath of Loyalty by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781982164935 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books) READ MORE

1. Dreamland by Nicholas Sparks – 9780593449561 – (Random House Publishing Group)

2. Oath of Loyalty by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781982164935 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

3. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Don’t Let Me Go by Kelsie Rae – No ISBN Available – (Twisty Pines Publishing, LLC)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

6. State of the Union (First Family Series, Book 3) by Marie Force – 9781952793820 – (HTJB, Inc.)

7. Blowback by Brendan DuBois & James Patterson – 9780316499651 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. The Divider by Peter Baker & Susan Glasser – 9780385546546 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

9. Fairy Tale by Stephen King – 9781668002186 – (Scribner)

10. One True Loves by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 9781476776910 – (Washington Square Press)

