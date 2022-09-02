On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
September 2, 2022 6:06 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Panel of experts on policing: Georgetown University Law Professor Paul Butler; Jason Johnson, president of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund; Rebecca Brown, director of policy at the Innocence Project; Dr. Roger Mitchell, chair of pathology at Howard University.

__

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Panel of experts on policing: Georgetown University Law Professor Paul Butler; Jason Johnson, president of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund; Rebecca Brown, director of policy at the Innocence Project; Dr. Roger Mitchell, chair of pathology at Howard University.

__

        Insight by IBM: Join moderator Tom Temin and technology experts from civilian and defense agencies in this exclusive two-day webinar as they discuss AI-powered automation for IT. IBM's Melissa Long Dolson from IBM will follow with an industry analysis.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; Jocelyn Benson, Michigan’s secretary of state; former Gov. Deval Patrick, D-Mass.; Jared Holt, senior research manager at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue; Karen Kornbluh, senior fellow and director of the German Marshall Fund’s Digital Innovation and Democracy Initiative.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency; Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; Tiffany Smiley, Republican nominee for Senate in Washington state.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., and Tom Emmer, R-Minn.; Gov, Phil Murphy, D-N.J.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|9 Understanding Your FEGLI Benefits
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories