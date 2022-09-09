Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 7:01 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Vice President Kamala Harris.

__

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and...

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Vice President Kamala Harris.

__

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Karen Pierce, British ambassador to the U.S.; Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S.; Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi; retired Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — To be announced.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Jon Tester, D-Mont.; Jane Hartley, U.S. ambassador to Britain.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|16 Charlotte Cyber Security Summit
9|16 Understanding Your Social Security...
9|16 2022 NSC Safety Congress & Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories