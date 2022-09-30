On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
September 30, 2022 7:03 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

__

        Insight by...

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

__

        Insight by Pegasystems: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and guest Lily Zeleke, acting DCIO for information enterprise, Office of the DoD CIO with the Department of Defense will discuss software modernization strategy at the Department of Defense.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Criswell, Scott; Kevin Anderson, mayor of Fort Myers, Florida; former national security adviser H.R. McMaster; Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Criswell, Rubio, Scott.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Criswell; Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News