On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

James Patterson donates to PEN America, Howard University

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 8:31 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Howard University, PEN America and Scholastic Book Clubs are among the latest recipients of donations from James Patterson, the bestselling author who has given over $100 million to literary and literacy programs.

On Tuesday, Patterson announced $5.3 million in cash awards. They include $2 million to PEN to support the organization’s fight for free expression worldwide; $2 million to Scholastic for the classroom project “The United States of Readers” and...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Howard University, PEN America and Scholastic Book Clubs are among the latest recipients of donations from James Patterson, the bestselling author who has given over $100 million to literary and literacy programs.

On Tuesday, Patterson announced $5.3 million in cash awards. They include $2 million to PEN to support the organization’s fight for free expression worldwide; $2 million to Scholastic for the classroom project “The United States of Readers” and $1.3 million total to Howard University for 12 James Patterson Writer Education Scholarships, worth $10,000 each for the current academic year, and to the Iowa Writers’ Workshop for 14 fellowships, given to 11 fiction writers and three poets.

Over the years, Patterson has also given millions of dollars to teachers, school libraries and independent bookstores.

“I was brought up to give back — so my mother and grandmother should get the praise here,” Patterson said in a statement. “I’ve dedicated my career to getting as many people to love books as possible. I advocate for literacy and schools, fund teacher scholarships, and support other writers, booksellers, and librarians in any way that I can.”

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider security, user experience, culture and overall integration to create a successful software development process. Find out how three agencies overcame the challenges and moved to DevSecOps.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|3 Distributed Energy Conference
10|3 Experience POWER
10|3 Hacker Halted 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories