On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Prince Harry, Meghan in Germany to promote Invictus Games

The Associated Press
September 6, 2022 8:11 am
< a min read
      

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan arrived in the western German city of Duesseldorf on Tuesday where they are expected to promote the Invictus Games, a competition for wounded, injured and ill service personnel and veterans.

The couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were welcomed by the mayor and hundreds of fans who had come to the old city where Harry and Meghan entered city hall for...

READ MORE

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan arrived in the western German city of Duesseldorf on Tuesday where they are expected to promote the Invictus Games, a competition for wounded, injured and ill service personnel and veterans.

The couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were welcomed by the mayor and hundreds of fans who had come to the old city where Harry and Meghan entered city hall for a reception.

The Invictus Games are expected to be held at Duesseldorf’s Merkus Spiel arena in a year’s time.

Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of service members and veterans by giving them the challenge of competing in sports events similar to the Paralympics.

        Insight by Recorded Future: As agencies across Defense work to achieve the right mix of on-premise and cloud hosting, IT leaders says they must balance multiple demands. In this executive briefing, agency and industry experts will discuss the top priorities.

Later on Tuesday, the couple was due to go on a boat trip on the Rhine river with veterans.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|12 Georgia Digital Government Summit
9|12 Defense Tech Week 2022
9|12 Auditing Cyber Security Programs (24...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories