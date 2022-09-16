On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Rapper-actor Common to make his Broadway debut in November

MARK KENNEDY
September 16, 2022 11:01 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper and actor Common will make his Broadway debut this fall in Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Between Riverside and Crazy.”

The Oscar-, Emmy-, and Grammy Award-winner will join actors Stephen McKinley Henderson, Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Victor Almanzar, Michael Rispoli and Rosal Colón — who all premiered the work off-Broadway in 2015.

The play centers on a cantankerous ex-cop who owns a piece of real estate on New York...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper and actor Common will make his Broadway debut this fall in Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Between Riverside and Crazy.”

The Oscar-, Emmy-, and Grammy Award-winner will join actors Stephen McKinley Henderson, Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Victor Almanzar, Michael Rispoli and Rosal Colón — who all premiered the work off-Broadway in 2015.

The play centers on a cantankerous ex-cop who owns a piece of real estate on New York City’s Upper West Side and makes it a refuge for the hard-luck orphans who have become his surrogate family. Common will play the ex-cop’s newly paroled son, Junior.

“Between Riverside and Crazy” will begin previews Nov. 30 and will officially open on Dec. 19 at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater.

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, vice president at Axonius will provide an industry perspective.

Common starred in the Oscar-nominated film, “Selma,” and co-wrote with John Legend the song, “Glory,” for which he won the 2015 Oscar and 2016 Grammy Award for best original song. He recently wrapped production on Stefon Bristol’s “Breathe” opposite Jennifer Hudson, Milla Jovovich, and Quvenzhané Wallis, as well as Apple TV+’s upcoming sci-fi drama series, “Wool.”

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|23 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
9|23 How to Manage Google Calendar Like a...
9|23 Industry Insider: A Member Briefing...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories