On Air: All About Data
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Spotify launches audiobook store with some 300,000 titles

The Associated Press
September 20, 2022 11:36 am
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The expanding audio books market has a major new retailer: Spotify.

On Tuesday, the music streaming service announced its long-rumored audiobook initiative, launching a store that includes more than 300,000 titles, including such popular works as Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” and Colleen Hoover’s “It Ends With Us.” Spotify has previously offered audio books on a limited basis, including J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — The expanding audio books market has a major new retailer: Spotify.

On Tuesday, the music streaming service announced its long-rumored audiobook initiative, launching a store that includes more than 300,000 titles, including such popular works as Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” and Colleen Hoover’s “It Ends With Us.” Spotify has previously offered audio books on a limited basis, including J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and such public domain novels as Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” and Jane Austen’s “Persuasion.”

“We’ve always believed that the potential for audio is limitless, and have been saying for a while now that our ambition is to be the complete package for everyone’s listening needs,” Nir Zicherman, Spotify’s vice president and global head of audiobooks and Gated Content, said Tuesday.

“Audiobooks are next to come into the picture because we see a substantial untapped market: while audiobooks represent just a 6-7% share of the wider book market, the category is growing by 20% year over year.”

        Insight by Axonius: Steve Wallace, DISA CTO, will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, VP at Axonius, will provide an industry perspective.

Prices “will be competitive” with other audio sellers, according to Spotify. Other available works include Dave Grohl’s “The Storyteller,” James McBride’s “Deacon King Kong” and Emily Henry’s “People We Meet On Vacation.”

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|27 Vandenberg SFB Tech Expo
9|27 7 Key Trends That Will Impact Your...
9|27 Gartner Panel: IT Leaders, Support a...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories