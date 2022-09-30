Sunday Spotlight, ADVISORY

EDITORS: The following story will move Saturday as this week’s Sunday Spotlight, a feature showcasing the best off-the-news enterprise in the AP report: SUPREME COURT-NEW TERM WASHINGTON — With diminished public confidence and justices sparring openly over the institution’s legitimacy, the Supreme Court on Monday will begin a new term that could push American law to the right on issues of race, voting and the environment. Following June’s momentous overturning of nearly 50 years... READ MORE

WASHINGTON — With diminished public confidence and justices sparring openly over the institution’s legitimacy, the Supreme Court on Monday will begin a new term that could push American law to the right on issues of race, voting and the environment. Following June’s momentous overturning of nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights, the court is diving back in with an aggressive agenda that seems likely to split its six conservative justices from its three liberals. William and Mary law professor Allison Orr Larsen says the term has “the potential to bring some pretty significant changes to the law.” Into this swirling mix steps new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the court’s first Black woman. By Mark Sherman and Jessica Gresko. UPCOMING: 1,110 words, photos.

