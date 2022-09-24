On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Today in Entertainment History: “Bullwinkle” debuted

The Associated Press
September 24, 2022 12:00 am
1 min read
      

On Sept. 24, 1958, “The Donna Reed Show” made its debut on ABC.

In 1964, “The Bullwinkle Show” premiered on NBC.

In 1968, “60 Minutes” made its debut on CBS, with reporters Harry Reasoner and Mike Wallace.

In 1977, “The Love Boat” premiered on ABC.

In 1988, singer James Brown was arrested after a high-speed chase through Georgia and South Carolina. He eventually was sentenced to six years in jail.

In 1991, Theodore Geisel, better known as children’s author Dr. Seuss, died at the age of 87.

In 1993, actor Shannon Doherty married actor Ashley Hamilton. They filed for divorce six months later.

In 1995, one person piloting a personal watercraft was killed after colliding with a boat with Gloria Estefan and her husband on board. The Estefans weren’t hurt and were not found to be at fault.

In 2005, actor Ashton Kutcher married actor Demi Moore in Beverly Hills, California. They divorced in 2013.

Today’s birthdays: Singer Phyllis ″Jiggs” Allbut Sirico of The Angels is 80. News anchor Lou Dobbs is 77. Actor Gordon Clapp (“NYPD Blue”) is 74. Actor Harriet Walter (“The Crown”) is 72. Actor Kevin Sorbo (“Hercules: Legendary Journeys”) is 64. Singer Cedric Dent (Take 6) is 60. Actor-writer Nia Vardalos (vahr-DAL’-ohs) (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) is 60. Drummer Shawn Crahan of Slipknot is 53. Drummer Marty Mitchell (Ricochet) is 53. Singer-guitarist Marty Cintron of No Mercy is 51. Guitarist Juan DeVevo of Casting Crowns is 47. Actor Ian Bohen (“Yellowstone,” TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 46. Actor Spencer Treat Clark (“Animal Kingdom”) is 35. Actor Grey Damon (“Station 19”) is 35. Actor Kyle Sullivan (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 34. Actor Ben Platt is 29.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
