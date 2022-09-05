Today in Entertainment History: Freddie Mercury was born

On Sept. 5, 1946, Queen singer Freddie Mercury was born in Zanzibar. In 1987, “American Bandstand” was canceled after 30 years on TV. In 1990, musician B.B. King got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 1991, R.E.M. won six MTV video music awards, including video of the year for “Losing My Religion.”

Also in 1991, actor John Travolta and model Kelly Preston were married in Paris.

In 1992, John Mellencamp and model Elaine Irwin were married at a cabin near Seymour, Indiana, where Mellencamp grew up. They had met during the filming of the video for the song “Get A Leg Up.” She also appeared on the cover of his album “Whenever We Wanted.” They divorced in 2011.

In 1993, former Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

In 2006, Katie Couric debuted as anchor of the CBS Evening News. Her first newscast ended with photos of the baby of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, who had eluded paparazzi for months.

Today’s Birthdays: Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 93. Broadway actor Carol Lawrence is 90. Actor Lucille Soong (“Fresh Off The Boat”) is 87. Actor William Devane (“Jessie Stone,” ″24″) is 83. Actor George Lazenby is 83. Actor Raquel Welch is 82. Singer Al Stewart is 77. Actor-director Dennis Dugan (“Big Daddy,” “Happy Gilmore”) is 76. Singer Loudon Wainwright the Third is 76. Saxophonist Mel Collins of King Crimson and of Kokomo is 75. Cartoonist Cathy Guisewite (“Cathy”) is 72. Actor Michael Keaton is 71. Drummer Jamie Oldaker (OLD’-ay-ker) of The Tractors is 71. Actor Debbie Turner-Larson (“The Sound of Music”) is 66. Actor Kristian Alfonso (“Days of Our Lives”) is 59. Singer Terry Ellis of En Vogue is 59. Drummer Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine (and of Audioslave) is 54. TV personality-musician Dweezil Zappa is 53. Actor Rose McGowan is 49. Actor Carice Van Houten (“Game of Thrones”) is 46. Keyboardist Kyle O’Quin of Portugal. The Man is 37. Actor Andrew Ducote (“Dave’s World”) is 36. Actor Skandar Keynes (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 31.

