Today in Entertainment History: Gloria & Emilio Estefan wed

On Sept. 2, 1963, “The CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite” expanded from 15 to 30 minutes, becoming network television’s first half-hour nightly newscast.

In 1970, Genesis ran an ad in “Melody Maker.” It was answered by Phil Collins, who joined the group.

Also in 1975, the Great American Music Fair ended violently in Syracuse, New York, when a crowd of 500 stormed the gate to get in without paying. Police arrested 60 people. The fair featured performances by The Doobie Brothers and Jefferson Starship.

In 1978, George Harrison married Olivia Trinidad Arias, a secretary at his Dark Horse Records company. That same day, Emilio and Gloria Estefan were married.

In 1986, Cathy Evelyn Smith was sentenced to three years in prison on an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with the drug overdose death of comedian John Belushi in 1982.

Also in 1986, Debbie Gibson signed with Atlantic Records. She was still in high school at the time.

In 1988, The Amnesty International Human Rights Now! tour opened in London. It featured Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Sting, Peter Gabriel, Tracy Chapman and Youssou N’Dour and it hit 15 countries.

In 1989, singer Ric Ocasek of The Cars married model Paulina Porizkova (por-is-KOH’-vah). They separated in 2017.

Also in 1989, Ozzy Osbourne was arrested for allegedly trying to kill his wife, Sharon, after a drinking binge. The case was dropped after he went into rehab and the couple reconciled.

In 1991, Garth Brooks released the album “Ropin’ the Wind.”

In 1995, “You Are Not Alone” by Michael Jackson became the first song to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, in part because of a change in rules of how Billboard computed sales.

In 2000, Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell married Leighanne Wallace in Atlanta.

In 2005, Kanye West went off the script during an NBC telethon to raise money for victims of Hurricane Katrina. He said, among other things, “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.”

In 2015, singers Avril Lavigne (lah-VEEN’) and Chad Kroeger (KROO’-gur) of Nickelback announced their separation after two years of marriage.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Jimmy Clanton is 84. Singer Rosalind Ashford of Martha and the Vandellas is 79. Sportscaster Terry Bradshaw is 74. Actor Mark Harmon is 71. Actor Linda Purl (“Happy Days,” “Matlock”) is 67. Drummer Jerry Augustyniak of 10,000 Maniacs is 64. Drummer Paul Deakin of The Mavericks is 63. Actor Keanu (kee-AH’-noo) Reeves is 58. Actor Salma Hayek is 56. Actor Tuc Watkins (“One Life To Live”) is 56. Actor Cynthia Watros (“Lost,” ″Titus”) is 54. Singer K-Ci of K-Ci and JoJo is 53. Actor Nicholas Pinnock (“For Life”) is 49. Comedian Katt Williams (“Norbit”) is 49. Actor Michael Lombardi (“Rescue Me”) is 48. Actor Tiffany Hines (“Nikita,” “Bones”) is 45. Bassist Sam Rivers of Limp Bizkit is 45. Actor Jonathan Kite (“2 Broke Girls”) is 43. Actor Joshua Henry (“Hamilton”) is 38. Actor Allison Miller (“A Million Little Things”) is 37. Drummer Spencer Smith (Panic at the Disco) is 35. DJ-music producer Zedd is 33.

