Today in Entertainment History: “NFL MNF” debuted

On Sept. 21, 1948, Milton Berle made his debut as permanent host of “The Texaco Star Theater” on NBC television.

In 1957, the television series “Perry Mason,” starring Raymond Burr, made its debut on CBS.

Also in 1957, Scotty Moore and Bill Black, from Elvis Presley’s backup band, quit over a salary dispute with Colonel Tom Parker.

In 1962, the “Jack Paar Show” debuted on NBC. This show followed Paar’s stint as host of the “Tonight” show.

In 1970, “NFL Monday Night Football” made its debut on ABC. The Cleveland Browns defeated the visiting New York Jets, 31-to-21.

In 1979, photographer Pennie Smith took a picture of Paul Simonon (SIM’-uh-nin) of The Clash smashing his bass during a concert in New York. The band used the photo for the “London Calling” album cover.

Also in 1979, the New York Post reported that The Beatles would reunite for a concert to benefit boat people. It never happened.

In 1986, the National Enquirer ran a photo of Michael Jackson lying in an oxygen chamber with the headline, “Michael Jackson’s Bizarre Plan to Live to 150.” Jackson later said he was simply lying in a chamber he had purchased for burn victims.

In 1992, 250 million households tuned in to “Murphy Brown” to see the show’s rebuttal to Vice President Dan Quayle’s family values speech. Quayle had criticized Murphy Brown for having a baby out of wedlock.

In 1996, model Christie Brinkley married architect Peter Cook in Bridgehampton, New York. They divorced in 2008.

In 2001, celebrities including Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Neil Young, Celine Dion and Mariah Carey performed at a telethon to raise money for the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. More than 30 networks broke from regular programming to carry the telethon. Within five days it had brought in $150 million in pledges.

In 2004, an airplane carrying Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, was diverted to Bangor, Maine, as it traveled from London to Washington. Federal authorities said Islam’s name had appeared on a terrorist watch list.

In 2011, R.E.M. announced their breakup.

Today’s Birthdays: Author-comedian Fannie Flagg is 81. TV and film producer Jerry Bruckheimer is 79. Guitarist Don Felder (The Eagles) is 75. Author Stephen King is 75. Actor Bill Murray is 72. Filmmaker Ethan Coen of the Coen Brothers is 65. Actor-comedian Dave Coulier (kool-YAY’) (“Full House”) is 63. Actor David James Elliott (“JAG”) is 62. Actor Serena Scott Thomas is 61. Actor Nancy Travis is 61. Actor Rob Morrow (“Numb3rs,” ″Northern Exposure”) is 60. Actor Angus Macfadyen (“Braveheart”) is 59. Actor Cheryl Hines (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 57. Country singer Faith Hill is 55. Drummer Tyler Stewart of Barenaked Ladies is 55. Actor-talk show host Ricki Lake is 54. Rapper Dave (formerly Trugoy the Dove) of De La Soul is 54. Actor Billy Porter (“Pose”) is 53. Actor Rob Benedict (“Supernatural,” ″Felicity”) is 52. Actor James Lesure (“Las Vegas,” “For Your Love”) is 51. Actor Alfonso Ribeiro (“America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 51. Actor Luke Wilson is 51. Actor Paulo Costanzo (“Royal Pains,” ″Joey”) is 44. Actor Autumn Reeser (“Entourage,” “The O.C.”) is 42. TV personality Nicole Richie (“The Simple Life”) is 41. Actor Maggie Grace (“Lost”) is 39. Actor Joseph Mazzello (“Simon Birch”) is 39. Actor Ahna O’Reilly (“The Help”) is 38. Rapper Wale (WAH’-lay) is 38. Singer Jason Derulo is 36. Actor Ryan Guzman (“Heroes Reborn,” ″Pretty Little Liars”) is 35. Actors Nikolas Brino (“7th Heaven”) is 24.

