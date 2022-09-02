On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
September 2, 2022 11:06 am
< a min read
      

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 9/5/2022

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $7,938,803; $212.93.

2. Coldplay; $6,054,028; $96.86.

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 9/5/2022

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $7,938,803; $212.93.

2. Coldplay; $6,054,028; $96.86.

        Insight by Zscaler: Cultural change may be one of the bigger challenges of shifting your cybersecurity model to a zero trust architecture. We share how IT and security leaders in both civilian and defense agencies are tackling that and more in our new ebook.

3. Lady Gaga; $5,339,111; $124.70.

4. Elton John; $5,319,754; $156.39.

5. Ed Sheeran; $5,021,684; $82.51.

6. Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe; $4,929,971; $129.53.

7. Guns N’ Roses; $4,028,540; $89.24.

8. The Killers; $3,203,736; $89.56.

9. Kenny Chesney; $2,891,110; $99.42.

10. Harry Styles; $2,574,497; $95.32.

        Read more: Entertainment News

11. Dead & Company; $2,418,102; $117.05.

12. Iron Maiden; $2,399,510; $76.03.

13. Queen + Adam Lambert; $2,238,481; $139.92.

14. Morgan Wallen; $1,982,622; $108.72.

15. Daddy Yankee; $1,884,537; $162.33.

16. Roger Waters; $1,498,870; $120.37.

17. Billie Eilish; $1,319,813; $87.51.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

18. Chris Stapleton; $1,283,478; $82.15.

19. Michael Bublé; $1,246,463; $109.19.

20. Karol G; $940,298; $66.66.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|9 Understanding Your FEGLI Benefits
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories