Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 9/18/2022:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $8,633,155; $222.01.

2. The Rolling Stones; $8,555,796; $166.07.

3. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $6,096,472; $115.90.

4. Coldplay; $6,087,322; $92.85.

5. Elton John; $5,572,047; $159.11.

6. Lady Gaga; $5,420,743; $123.91.

7. Ed Sheeran; $5,161,126; $82.34.

8. Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe; $5,044,080; $132.65.

9. Guns N’ Roses; $4,124,073; $90.74.

10. Kenny Chesney; $3,228,275; $102.87.

11. Iron Maiden; $2,510,239; $73.54.

12. Harry Styles; $2,502,691; $95.10.

13. Dead & Company; $2,362,096; $115.38.

14. Ultimo; $2,165,156; $55.20.

15. Daddy Yankee; $1,803,195; $162.95.

16. Morgan Wallen; $1,796,391; $101.41.

17. Kendrick Lamar; $1,737,376; $140.75.

18. Roger Waters; $1,498,870; $120.37.

19. Chris Stapleton; $1,262,266; $86.00.

20. Imagine Dragons; $1,198,106; $56.53.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Top Stories