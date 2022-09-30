Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 10/03/2022: TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS 1. Bad Bunny; $8,825,788; $224.66. 2. The Rolling Stones; $7,934,012; $167.24.

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 10/03/2022:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $8,825,788; $224.66.

2. The Rolling Stones; $7,934,012; $167.24.

3. Coldplay; $6,067,972; $91.34.

4. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $5,768,327; $118.82.

5. Lady Gaga; $5,420,743; $123.91.

6. Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe; $5,127,354; $132.19.

7. Ed Sheeran; $4,486,262; $77.77.

8. Kenny Chesney; $3,226,867; $103.80.

9. Iron Maiden; $2,540,047; $73.85.

10. Dead & Company; $2,324,811; $115.86.

11. Daddy Yankee; $1,798,382; $161.10.

12. Morgan Wallen; $1,790,767; $102.24.

13. Kendrick Lamar; $1,771,207; $142.76.

14. My Chemical Romance; $1,754,584; $154.42.

15. Harry Styles; $1,605,346; $91.22.

16. Roger Waters; $1,534,684; $120.31.

17. Rosalía; $1,448,734; $136.33.

18. Chris Stapleton; $1,286,928; $89.52.

19. Imagine Dragons; $1,265,367; $59.50.

20. Michael Bublé; $1,158,135; $110.67.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.