Entertainment News

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
September 30, 2022 11:05 am
< a min read
      

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 10/03/2022:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $8,825,788; $224.66.

2. The Rolling Stones; $7,934,012; $167.24.

3. Coldplay; $6,067,972; $91.34.

4. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $5,768,327; $118.82.

5. Lady Gaga; $5,420,743; $123.91.

6. Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe; $5,127,354; $132.19.

7. Ed Sheeran; $4,486,262; $77.77.

8. Kenny Chesney; $3,226,867; $103.80.

9. Iron Maiden; $2,540,047; $73.85.

10. Dead & Company; $2,324,811; $115.86.

11. Daddy Yankee; $1,798,382; $161.10.

12. Morgan Wallen; $1,790,767; $102.24.

13. Kendrick Lamar; $1,771,207; $142.76.

14. My Chemical Romance; $1,754,584; $154.42.

15. Harry Styles; $1,605,346; $91.22.

16. Roger Waters; $1,534,684; $120.31.

17. Rosalía; $1,448,734; $136.33.

18. Chris Stapleton; $1,286,928; $89.52.

19. Imagine Dragons; $1,265,367; $59.50.

20. Michael Bublé; $1,158,135; $110.67.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

