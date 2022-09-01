US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

On Air: Panel Discussions
The Associated Press
September 1, 2022 11:40 am
1 min read
      

1. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

4. “Love on the Brain” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

5. “Soul Taken” by Patricia Briggs (Ace)

6. “Breaking History” by Jared Kushner (Broadside Books)

7. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeannette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

9. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Avery)

10. “Ruby Fever” by Ilona Andrews (Avon)

11. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

12. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

13. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

14. “Lightlark” by Alex Aster (Amulet Books)

15. “Girl, Forgotten” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

16. “Fox Creek” by William Kent Krueger (Atria Books)

17. “We Never Die” by Matt Fraser (Gallery Books)

18. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

19. “The Ninth Month” by James Patterson with Richard DiLallo (Grand Central Publishing)

20. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

21. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers (Bantam)

22. “All Your Perfects” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

23. “Babel” by R.F. Kuang (Harper Vogue)

24. “Confess” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

25. “Maybe Someday” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

