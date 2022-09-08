On Air: Panel Discussions
US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press
September 8, 2022
1 min read
      

1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

3. “The Ink Black Heart” by Robert Galbraith (Muholland Books)

4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. “The Final Gambit” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

6. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

7. “Carrie Soto Is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeannette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

9. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

10. “The Great Reset” by Alex Jones (Skyhorse Publishing)

11. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Avery)

12. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

13. “Love on the Brain” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

14. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

15. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

16. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

17. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers (Bantam)

18. “Other Birds” by Sarah Addison Allen (St. Martin’s Press)

19. “Layla” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

20. “All Your Perfects” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

21. “Regretting You” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

22. “Maybe Someday” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

23. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

24. “Confess” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

25. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

Top Stories