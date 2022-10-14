AP Entertainment Digest for Friday, October 14, 2022

If you have questions, please email Anthony McCartney at . For up-to-the-minute coverage, visit for information. For access to AP newsroom and other technical issues, contact or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories and questions about the best-seller lists call the service desk at 800-838-4616. Reruns of stories are available . All times Eastern unless otherwise stated. FRIDAY, October 14 TOP STORIES: US–METOO-FIVE YEARS — It’s been five years since sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey... READ MORE

FRIDAY, October 14

FRIDAY, October 14

TOP STORIES:

US–METOO-FIVE YEARS — It’s been five years since sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein toppled the mogul and led to the broad social movement known as #MeToo. Three women — Weinstein accuser Louisette Geiss, Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand and Tarana Burke, who coined the “MeToo” phrase — take stock of the movement’s impacts over the last half decade. By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck and Legal Affairs Writer Maryclaire Dale. SENT: 1,350 words, photos, video.

US–SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-HARVEY WEINSTEIN — Prosecutors and lawyers for Harvey Weinstein make their final arguments over pretrial motions in the disgraced mogul’s Los Angeles rape and sexual assault case. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

PHILANTHROPY-DOLLY PARTON — Dolly Parton laughs at the idea that she is some sort of secret philanthropist. “I don’t do it for attention,” she told The Associated Press in an interview, shortly before she received the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy at Gotham Hall in New York City Thursday night. By AP Business Writer Glenn Gamboa. SENT: 827 words, photos, video.

FASHION-RALPH LAUREN — Designer Ralph Lauren went big for his first Los Angeles fashion show, staging a sumptuous display of his well-honed ethos of casual luxury, with strong Western accents like cowboy hats and boots, against a setting sun. By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. SENT: 615 words, photos.

PHILANTHROPY-CARNEGIE-MEDALS — How this year’s Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy winners – entertainer Dolly Parton, Dallas entrepreneur Lyda Hill, Kenyan industrialist Manu Chandaria, and Lynn and Stacy Schusterman, from the Oklahoma investment family – believe their awards, accepted at a private ceremony Thursday night in New York, can spur further generosity. UPCOMING, with photos.

MUSIC-CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR — Alan Jackson, Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown and more are honored during the CMT Artists of the Year special. By Entertainment Writer Kristin M. Hall. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos, video.

___

REVIEWS:

FILM REVIEW-TILL — By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT Monday: 700 words, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-HALLOWEEN ENDS — By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. UPCOMING: 700 words by 3 p.m. Friday. Film stills.

FILM REVIEW-DECISION TO LEAVE — By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT Wednesday: 700 words, film stills.

MUSIC REVIEW-THE 1975 — Reviewed by Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT Wednesday: 450 words, cover image.

MUSIC REVIEW-TOVE LO — Reviewed by Nardos Haile. SENT: 290 words, cover image.

MUSIC REVIEW-MIKO MARKS — Reviewed by Steven Wine. SENT Tuesday: 240 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-THE ACADEMY AND THE AWARD — By Bruce Davis. Reviewed by Douglass K. Daniel. SENT Monday: 470 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-CRADLES OF THE REICH — By Jennifer Coburn. Reviewed by Donna Edwards. SENT Monday: 530 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-DINOSAURS — By Lydia Millet. Reviewed by Amancai Biraben. SENT Wednesday: 690 words, cover image.

