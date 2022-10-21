AP Entertainment Digest for Friday, October 21, 2022

If you have questions, please email Anthony McCartney at amccartney@ap.org. For up-to-the-minute coverage, visit Entertainment Coverage Plan for information. For access to AP newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories and questions about the best-seller lists call the service desk at 800-838-4616. Reruns of stories are available here. All times Eastern unless otherwise stated. FRIDAY, October 21 TOP STORIES: FILM-THE GOOD NURSE — The Netflix film “The Good... READ MORE

FRIDAY, October 21

TOP STORIES:

FILM-THE GOOD NURSE — The Netflix film “The Good Nurse” dramatizes the case of Edward Cullen, a New Jersey nurse who killed at least 29 patients, and potentially hundreds more. In the film, starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, director Tobias Lindholm turns Cullen’s story into an inquiry into the American health system that enabled him. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos.

FILM-ARGENTINA 1985 — Filmmaker Santiago Mitre mines the recent past to tell the story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo and their team of young lawyers who prosecuted the leaders of Argentina’s last military dictatorship in the 1985 Trial of the Juntas. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos.

MUSIC-TAYLOR SWIFT — Just three hours after dropping the long anticipated “Midnights,” Taylor Swift released seven additional tracks she calls the “3am tracks.” Coupled with a new music video and a video challenge, Swift fans are living large this Friday. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. With MUSIC REVIEW-TAYLOR SWIFT.

REVIEWS:

FILM REVIEW-BLACK ADAM — By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT Tuesday: 900 words, film images.

FILM REVIEW-THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN — By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT Tuesday: 775 words, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-TICKET TO PARADISE — By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT Monday: 720 words, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-MY POLICEMAN — By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Thursday. Film stills.

FILM REVIEW-DESCENDANT — By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Wednesday, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-AFTERSUN — By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2 p.m. Thursday, film stills.

MUSIC REVIEW-TAYLOR SWIFT — Reviewed by Elise Ryan. SENT Friday: 760 words, album cover.

MUSIC REVIEW-QUAVO AND TAKEOFF — Reviewed by Nardos Haile. SENT: Tuesday: 314 words, cover image.

MUSIC REVIEW-JOE ELY — Reviewed by Steven Wine. SENT Thursday: 270 words, album cover.

BOOK REVIEW-LIBERATION DAY — By George Saunders. Reviewed by Ann Levin. SENT Monday: 425 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF AN ORDINARY — By Paul Newman. Reviewed by Douglass K. Daniel. SENT Tuesday: 776 words, cover image

BOOK REVIEW-THE LAST CHAIRLIFT — By John Irving. Reviewed by Rob Merrill. SENT Monday: 598 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-DEMON COPPERHEAD — By Barbara Kingsolver. Reviewed by Rob Merrill. SENT Monday: 520 words, cover image.

