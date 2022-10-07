AP Entertainment Digest for Friday, October 7, 2022

If you have questions, please email Anthony McCartney at . For up-to-the-minute coverage, visit for information. For access to AP newsroom and other technical issues, contact or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories and questions about the best-seller lists call the service desk at 800-838-4616. Reruns of stories are available . All times Eastern unless otherwise stated. FRIDAY, October 7 TOP STORIES: FILM-TáR — Todd Field and Cate Blanchett take on the subject of power... READ MORE

FRIDAY, October 7

TOP STORIES:

FILM-TáR — Todd Field and Cate Blanchett take on the subject of power and complicity in the drama “Tár,” in which Blanchett plays a trailblazing conductor whose status is threatened amid a misconduct scandal of her own making. Blanchett’s performance has made her a presumed lock for another Oscar nomination. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos, portraits.

US–MEDIA-MORNING MILESTONE — ABC’s Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos have reached a milestone on “Good Morning America.” They’re the longest-serving pair of hosts ever on one of the ABC, CBS or NBC morning news shows. Roberts and Stephanopoulos discuss their unexpected longevity on the air during a pivotal time for “GMA,” By Media Writer David Bauder. UPCOMING: 975 words, photos.

THEATER WENDELL PIERCE — Wendell Pierce hopes that leading an all-Black cast in a historic revival of Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” goes beyond exposing the classic American play to a new audience. By John Carucci. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos and video.

MUSIC-Q&A-RITA WILSON — When Rita Wilson was young, her mother encouraged her to think about lyrics from new perspectives. The actor and singer-songwriter brought that idea to her new duets album in which she and her collaborators reinterpret ’70s-era songs, mostly ones not originally recorded as duets. By Entertainment Writer Kristin M. Hall. UPCOMING: 880 words, photos and video.

SOUTH KOREA-BTS-MILITARY DUTY — South Korea’s military appears to want to conscript members of the K-pop supergroup BTS for mandatory military duties, as the public remains sharply divided over whether they should be given exemptions. By Hyung-Jin Kim. SENT: 400 words, photos.

REVIEWS:

FILM REVIEW-TAR — By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT Wednesday: 700 words, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-TRIANGLE OF SADNESS — By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT Wednesday: 791 words, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-AMSTERDAM — By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT Tuesday: 638 words, film stills.

MUSIC REVIEW-TYLER CHILDERS — Reviewed by Scott Stroud. SENT Wednesday: 366 words, cover image.

THEATER REVIEW-1776 — By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. UPCOMING Thursday: 700 words, photos.

BOOK REVIEW-JACKAL — By Erin E. Adams. Reviewed by Bruce DeSilva. SENT Monday: 469 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-OUR MISSING HEARTS — By Celeste Ng. Reviewed by Anita Snow. SENT Monday: 398 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-THE HERO OF THIS BOOK — By Elizabeth McCracken. Reviewed by Rob Merrill. SENT Monday: 430 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-OVER MY DEAD BODY — By Greg Melville. Reviewed by Jeff Rowe. SENT TUESDAY: 545 words, cover image.

