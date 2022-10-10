AP Entertainment Digest for Monday, October 10, 2022

If you have questions, please email Anthony McCartney at . For up-to-the-minute coverage, visit for information. For access to AP newsroom and other technical issues, contact or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories and questions about the best-seller lists call the service desk at 800-838-4616. Reruns of stories are available . All times Eastern unless otherwise stated. MONDAY, October 10 TOP STORIES: BOOKS-ANTHONY BOURDAIN — Biographers try as best they can to walk in the... READ MORE

MONDAY, October 10

TOP STORIES:

BOOKS-ANTHONY BOURDAIN — Biographers try as best they can to walk in the shoes of their subjects. Charles Leerhsen has gone further for his book about chef Anthony Bourdain — he slept in the same room. By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos.

US–MEDIA-TOTENBERG’S CHOICE — In the last months of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life, one of the few people who knew how serious ill she had become was her friend, NPR reporter Nina Totenberg. That’s thrust her into a debate over whether the Washington chumminess is a relic of a different era in journalism. By Media Writer David Bauder. UPCOMING: 1,050 words, photos.

US–SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-HARVEY WEINSTEIN — Jury selection begins Monday in the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein. The first wave of 75 prospective jurors will be brought into the courtroom and given a lengthy questionnaire that aims to find those who can be dismissed for cause. Already serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York, the former movie mogul is going on trial in California on four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts. UPCOMING : 400 words, photo.

US–KEVIN SPACEY TRIAL-EXPLAINER — A look at the key issues and people involved in Anthony Rapp’s sexual assault trial against Kevin Spacey, which enters its second week Tuesday. Last week, Rapp testified that Spacey abused him when he was 14; Spacey has denied the allegation. By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. UPCOMING: 858 words, photo.

THE STREAM — This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from The 1975 and Red Hot Chili Peppers, some sort of conclusion to the Michael Myers saga with the arrival of the horror thriller “Halloween Ends” and a new TV spin-off from the “Supernatural” franchise. UPCOMING: 1,040 words, photos.

CELEB BIRTHDAYS — Celebrities having birthdays during the week of Oct. 16-22 include actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, country singer Shelby Lynne and reggae rapper Shaggy. UPCOMING: 1,220 words, with photos.

REVIEWS:

FILM REVIEW-TILL — By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Wednesday, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-HALLOWEEN ENDS — By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Thursday. Film stills.

FILM REVIEW-DECISION TO LEAVE — By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Wednesday, film stills.

MUSIC REVIEW-THE 1975 — Reviewed by Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. UPCOMING Wednesday: 450 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-THE ACADEMY AND THE AWARD — By Bruce Davis. Reviewed by Douglass K. Daniel. UPCOMING Monday: 470 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-CRADLES OF THE REICH — By Jennifer Coburn. Reviewed by Donna Daniels. UPCOMING Monday: 530 words, cover image.

