AP Entertainment Digest for Monday, October 17, 2022

MONDAY, October 17

TOP STORIES:

FILM-DWAYNE JOHNSON — In Hollywood’s superhero era, there has always been one particularly conspicuous absence. Until now, Dwayne Johnson – arguably the biggest movie star in the world – has sat out the trend. In “Black Adam,” Johnson is making not just his first superhero film but trying to stabilize a DC film franchise that’s been reeling from scandal and missteps. Can the Rock steady the DC Universe? By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 1,140 words, photos.

PEOPLE-EZRA MILLER — “Flash” actor Ezra Miller is expected to be arraigned Monday in Vermont on a felony burglary charge accusing him of taking several bottles of alcohol from a residence while the homeowners were away. UPCOMING.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-KEVIN SPACEY — Testimony is scheduled to continue in a civil trial of the actor Anthony Rapp’s allegations that fellow actor Kevin Spacey subjected him to an unwanted sexual advance when he was 14 years old. UPCOMING, with photos.

THE STREAM — This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Babyface, Arctic Monkeys and a Taylor Swift original, a documentary about the last known ship to bring African captives to the American South for enslavement and “Doc Martin” gets a proper farewell on Acorn TV. AP’s entertainment writers preview 10 notable releases coming to a streaming device near you this week. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-HARVEY WEINSTEIN — Jury selection resumes in the Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein. On Monday morning, a judge and attorneys will discuss who should be dismissed from serving based on their juror questionnaires. In the afternoon, the first direct questioning of jurors is expected to begin. Story on merits.

PAUL HAGGIS-RAPE LAWSUIT — Jury selection is scheduled to begin in a civil lawsuit filed by a film publicist who has accused the Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director Paul Haggis of raping her in his apartment in 2013. UPCOMING, with photos.

MEDIA-NBC-EDUCATION — Leaning into education aggressively for a news organization, NBC News is making its leaders available to students this week for a one-day digital seminar on how to succeed in the news business. By AP Media Writer David Bauder. UPCOMING: With photos.

CELEB BIRTHDAYS — Celebrities having birthdays during the week of Oct. 23-29 include singer Katy Perry, actor Winona Ryder and director-actor Sam Raimi. UPCOMING: 1,300 words, photo package. UPCOMING , By 3:30 p.m. EDT, photo.

COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME — Early rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis and bluegrass performer-turned-country star Keith Whitley were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. By AP Entertainment Writer Kristin M. Hall. SENT: 660 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-SHAKESPEARE — Is Shakespeare still relevant to today’s students? New Zealand’s arts council appears to have its doubts after ending funding for a popular school Shakespeare program. The independent but tax-funded council said the Shakespeare program relied too heavily on busy schools, failed to show relevance to “the contemporary art context” and relied on a genre “located within a canon of imperialism.” By Nick Perry. SENT: 530 words, photos.

KANYE WEST-PARLER — The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after being booted off Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts. By AP Business Writer Michelle Chapman. SENT: 300 words, photo. Updates on merits.

SOUTH KOREA-BTS-MILITARY DUTY — The management agency of K-pop group BTS says the singers will serve their mandatory military duties as required under South Korean law, effectively ending a public debate on whether they should be granted exemptions because of their artistic accomplishments. By Kim Tong-Hyung. SENT: 660 words, photos.

REVIEWS:

FILM REVIEW-BLACK ADAM — Reviewed by Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. UPCOMING Tuesday: 800 words, film images. Eds; Embargo lifts at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET.

FILM REVIEW-THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN — By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Wednesday, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-MY POLICEMAN — By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Thursday. Film stills.

FILM REVIEW-DESCENDANT — By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Wednesday, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-AFTERSUN — By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Wednesday, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-TICKET TO PARADISE — By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Wednesday, film stills.

MUSIC REVIEW-TAYLOR SWIFT — By Elise Ryan. UPCOMING: Friday, 400 words, album cover.

BOOK REVIEW-LIBERATION DAY — By George Saunders, Reviewed by Ann Levin. UPCOMING Monday: 425 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF AN ORDINARY — By Paul Newman. Reviewed by Douglass K. Daniel. UPCOMING Tuesday: 800 words, cover image

BOOK REVIEW-THE LAST CHAIRLIFT — By John Irving. Reviewed by Rob Merrill. UPCOMING Monday: 600 words, cover image.

