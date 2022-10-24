AP Entertainment Digest for Monday, October 24, 2022

If you have questions, please email Anthony McCartney at amccartney@ap.org. For up-to-the-minute coverage, visit Entertainment Coverage Plan for information. For access to AP newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories and questions about the best-seller lists call the service desk at 800-838-4616. Reruns of stories are available here. All times Eastern unless otherwise stated. MONDAY, October 24 TOP STORIES: FILM-ANTHONY HOPKINS — Anthony Hopkins’ performance in James Gray’s... READ MORE

MONDAY, October 24

TOP STORIES:

FILM-ANTHONY HOPKINS — Anthony Hopkins’ performance in James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” is sure to join the annals of great movie grandparents. In an exclusive interview, the 84-year-old talks about one of his most poignant parts. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos.

MUSIC-ACDC-BRIAN JOHNSON — Before he began tearing the roof off arenas as lead singer of the hard rock icons AC/DC, Brian Johnson was fixing roofs. In his new memoir, the “Highway to Hell” singer recounts how he went from being a vinyl car roof fitter to leading one of the most hailed bands in the world. By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos.

DIWALI IN NEW YORK — From glitzy parties to street-level celebrations, Diwali is being celebrated across New York this weekend, ahead of the festival’s start on Monday. The Associated Press checks out the festivities from the streets of Queens and a posh Manhattan hotel. By Mallika Sen. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

SEXUAL MISCINDUCT-HARVEY WEINSTEIN — Opening statements are set for Monday in the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein. Already a serving a 23-year-old sentence for a conviction in New York, the 70-year-old former movie magnate is charged with four counts of rape and seven other counts of sexual assault in a trial that is expected to last six weeks. By Andrew Dalton. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos. Developing.

CZECH-OBIT-PESEK — Libor Pešek, a Czech classical music conductor best-known for leading the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic for a decade, has died. He was 89. SENT: 250 words, photo.

THE STREAM — This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Lainey Wilson and a Garbage anthology, the video on demand releases of horror films “Pearl” and “Barbarian” and the latest installment of the “Call of Duty” video game franchise. UPCOMING: 1,300 words, photos..

CELEB BIRTHDAYS — Celebrities having birthdays during the week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5 include actor Matthew McConaughey, rapper-producer Sean “Diddy” Combs and TV personality Bethenny Frankel. UPCOMING: 1,250 words, photo package.

REVIEWS:

FILM REVIEW-ARMAGEDDON TIME — By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Wednesday, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-WENDELL AND WILD — By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. UPCOMING: 700 words by Wednesday at 6 p.m., film stills.

FILM REVIEW-CALL JANE — By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Wednesday, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-THE GOOD NURSE — By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Thursday. Film stills.

BOOK REVIEW-MURDER AT THE JUBILEE RALLY — By Terry Shames. Reviewed by Bruce DeSilva. UPCOMING Monday: 425 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-AND THERE WAS LIGHT — By Jon Meacham. Reviewed by Douglass K. Daniel. UPCOMING Monday: 820 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-TED KENNEDY — By John A. Farrell. Reviewed by Andrew DeMillo. UPCOMING Monday: 325 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-I EXAGGERATE MY BRUSHES WITH FAME — By Kevin Nealon. Reviewed by Mike Householder. UPCOMING Tuesday: 400 words, book cover.

