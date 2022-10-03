AP Entertainment Digest for Monday, October 3, 2022

If you have questions, please email Anthony McCartney at . For up-to-the-minute coverage, visit for information. For access to AP newsroom and other technical issues, contact or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories and questions about the best-seller lists call the service desk at 800-838-4616. Reruns of stories are available . All times Eastern unless otherwise stated. MONDAY, October 3 TOP STORIES: KARDASHIAN-CRYPTO — Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to settle Securities... READ MORE

MONDAY, October 3

TOP STORIES:

KARDASHIAN-CRYPTO — Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that she promoted a cryptocurrency on Instagram without disclosing she’d been paid $250,000 to do so. By Business Writer Michelle Chapman. SENT: 200 words, photo.

FRANCE-PARIS FASHION WEEK — It was as much art fair as fashion show for Stella McCartney, who put on an art-infused spring collection at Paris Fashion Week on Monday that vibrated with flashes of color. By Thomas Adamson. SENT: words, photos. Will be updated.

HUNGARY-ENERGY THEATERS — A theater in Hungary’s capital will sit through a cold and quiet winter after its managers chose to shut it down rather than pay skyrocketing utility prices that are putting a squeeze on businesses and cultural institutions across Europe. By Justin Spike. SENT: 470 words, photos.

THE STREAM — This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Charlie Puth and The Cult, Mila Kunis starring in the Netflix thriller “Luckiest Girl Alive,” and “30 Rock” star Jack McBrayer leading the second season of “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show.” UPCOMING: 900 words, photos.

CELEB BIRTHDAYS — Celebrities having birthdays during the week of Oct. 9-15 include actor Hugh Jackman, TV host Chris Wallace and singer Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town. UPCOMING: 1,265 words, photo package.

REVIEWS:

FILM REVIEW-TAR — By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 700 words by Wednesday at 6 p.m., film stills.

FILM REVIEW-AMSTERDAM — By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. UPCOMING: 700 words by Wednesday at 6 p.m., film stills.

THEATER REVIEW-1776 — By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. UPCOMING Thursday: 700 words at 10 pm ET, photos.

BOOK REVIEW-JACKAL — By Erin E. Adams. Reviewed by Bruce DeSilva. UPCOMING Monday: 460 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-OUR MISSING HEARTS — By Celeste Ng. Reviewed by Anita Snow. UPCOMING Monday: 440 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-THE HERO OF THIS BOOK — By Elizabeth McCracken. Reviewed by Rob Merrill. UPCOMING Monday: 430 words, cover image.

