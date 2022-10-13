AP Entertainment Digest for Thursday, October 13, 2022

If you have questions, please email Anthony McCartney at . For up-to-the-minute coverage, visit for information. For access to AP newsroom and other technical issues, contact or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories and questions about the best-seller lists call the service desk at 800-838-4616. Reruns of stories are available . All times Eastern unless otherwise stated. THURSDAY, October 13 TOP STORIES: FILM-SHE SAID — Five years after a pair of exposes revealed Harvey Weinstein’s... READ MORE

If you have questions, please email Anthony McCartney at . For up-to-the-minute coverage, visit for information.

THURSDAY, October 13

TOP STORIES:

FILM-SHE SAID — Five years after a pair of exposes revealed Harvey Weinstein’s long trail of sexual abuse, “She Said” premieres at the New York Film Festival. The film stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 700 words by 11 p.m. EDT, photos.

RALPH LAUREN SPRING 2021 FASHION SHOW — Ralph Lauren presents its Spring 2021 Fashion Show from a Los Angeles-botanical garden. By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. UPCOMING early Friday: 750 words, photos.

US SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-KEVIN SPACEY — Testimony continues in a civil trial over actor Anthony Rapp’s allegation that Kevin Spacey subjected him to unwanted sexual advances when he was 14. UPCOMING: With photos.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-CUBA GOODING JR — Cuba Gooding Jr. faces sentencing for forcibly kissing a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018. UPCOMING: With photos.

TRAVEL-HAMPTONS ART SCENE-PHOTO GALLERY — New York’s Hamptons offer a feast of indoor, outdoor art. Many of the offerings have opened in the last few years. By Pamela Hassell. UPCOMING: 990 words, photos.

REVIEWS:

FILM REVIEW-TILL — By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT Monday: 700 words, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-HALLOWEEN ENDS — By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. UPCOMING: 700 words by 3 p.m. Friday. Film stills.

FILM REVIEW-DECISION TO LEAVE — By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT Wednesday: 700 words, film stills.

MUSIC REVIEW-THE 1975 — Reviewed by Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT Wednesday: 450 words, cover image.

MUSIC REVIEW-MIKO MARKS — Reviewed by Steven Wine. SENT Tuesday: 240 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-THE ACADEMY AND THE AWARD — By Bruce Davis. Reviewed by Douglass K. Daniel. SENT Monday: 470 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-CRADLES OF THE REICH — By Jennifer Coburn. Reviewed by Donna Edwards. SENT Monday: 530 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-DINOSAURS — By Lydia Millet. Reviewed by Amancai Biraben. SENT Wednesday: 690 words, cover image.

